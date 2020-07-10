Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps

Space is still available for L.A. County Parks’ free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.

Scholarships (100% and 50%) are available – first-come, first-served – at many camps, thanks to generous support from the Board of Supervisors. Discount applied at checkout.

LA County Parks 2020 Summer Camps program provides support for families that are slowly integrating back into the workforce, that need a safe and affordable program for their children, while out of school. Now more than ever, a safe environment that promotes mental well-being and self-care, with dynamic programming, is paramount to the children and youth of our communities.

Visit their website to register for summer camps, check availability of scholarships, read full description of camps, and learn about COVID-19 safety health guidelines here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/LosAngelesCounty

Register online at http://reservations.lacounty.gov.

Select “Youth Programs” under Activities. Use the map or filters find a camp near you. Scholarship details in the description of each camp.

Create an account for your household; add children to household account.

Select a camp. Add camp to Cart. Scholarship (if any) applied at checkout.

Registration ends Monday, July 13, for Session 2 which begins July 20.

The LA County Parks 2020 Summer Camps have over 111 options through mini-camp and full-day camp sessions. The curriculum is focused on instilling positive youth development by using fun themes for participants to explore, learn new skills, and make friends in a matter that is safe for everyone.

Full-day Camps like ESTEAM (environment, science, engineering, arts and math) and Recreation Adventures.

Mini-Camps for cheer, sport-drills (non-contact), fitness, arts and crafts, e-Sports, and leadership and specialty options, with morning (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.) or afternoon (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) options.

Our SPOT teen camps at 11 park sites from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with free activities and workshops for youth.

Camps operate Monday through Friday, in 3 two-week sessions:

Session 1: July 6-17

Register by June 30

Session 2: July 20-31

Register by: July 13

Session 3: August 3-14

Register by: July 27

Camp descriptions and details: https://parks.lacounty.gov/summercamp20

To ensure the safety of all participants and staff, all camps will adhere to COVID-19 summer camp health guidelines that include physical distancing, cleaning, and the inclusion of personal protective equipment required for both staff and participants. Campers will be assigned to stable groupings during each session. County staff has been trained by the Public Health Department on the protocols required for summer camps.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is subsidizing the LA County Parks 2020 Summer Camps by offering scholarships at a free or discounted rate (from 50% to 100%) at selected sites. The availability of these scholarships is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Thanks to the support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, we are able to offer free scholarships and affordable day camps for children and youth across the County,” said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Acting Director, Norma E. Garcia. “We understand that there are limited out-of-school camps this summer due to COVID-19, and therefore, we are joining together to ensure families have safe options for their children.”