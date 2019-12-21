Spectrum CRE Brokers Lease of Tourney Road Office Suite

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., represented both the owner and tenant in the lease of a high image, multi-tenant Class-A office suite in Valencia.

Located at 27451 Tourney Road, Valencia 91355, the professional building is situated within the Tourney Place Business Park and surrounded by many amenities. It features a well-designed layout with extensive wrap-around widow lines with beautiful views.

The 3,250 SF second-floor office suite was leased to Coldwell Banker Quality Properties.

Call the broker for more information.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services includes tenant and landlord rep, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.