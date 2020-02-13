[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
| Thursday, Feb 13, 2020
SCE

Photo credit: Social media account of Southern California Edison (SCE).

Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Shelia Kuehl introduced a motion Tuesday unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors to reduce the threat of wildland fires caused by power lines. The motion allocates state grant funding to Los Angeles County to prepare for, respond to and potentially mitigate the impact of ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

“This funding is critically important to support our residents who are directly impacted by power safety shutoffs,” Barger said. “Today’s effort is especially beneficial for vulnerable populations, including those with disabilities, those with access and functional needs, older adults, and medically-dependent individuals. With our residents’ safety at the forefront of our minds, we are committed allocating timely resources for our communities.”

“Power shutoffs in high risk fire areas can save lives and property, but turning off people’s power can also bring serious consequences for tens of thousands of people,” said Kuehl. “This allocation of state funds to County departments will ensure that essential emergency and life-saving services for both people and their animals can continue uninterrupted even when SoCal Edison determines that the company must shut off a community’s power supply.”

During dangerous weather conditions, such as high winds, extreme heat and low humidity, utility companies may proactively turn off power in high fire risk areas to reduce the threat of wildfires. This exercise is known as Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and can impact nearly 50,000 households and can include regions in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

Last year, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) allocated nearly $3 million to Los Angeles County to support communities affected by power shutoffs. Today’s board motion directs L.A. County to distribute these funds to help departments prepare for and respond to ongoing shutoffs.

This includes:

Department of Animal Care and Control to support facilities and serve as pet-friendly cooling centers or evacuation centers for animals.

Los Angeles County Fire Department to support several fire stations with backup power.

Internal Services Department to help provide generators to community centers that serve as cooling center locations during extreme heat warnings, red flag warnings and power shutoffs.

Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to support potential impacts should a power shutoff occur during the upcoming elections to ensure polling stations remain open.

Department of Public Health to fund Quick Connect technology for portable generator connections at six long-term facilities that provide life-sustaining care for those dependent on medical equipment.

Department of Public Works to operate critical health and safety infrastructure that is reliant on electrical power such as potable water and sewage pump facilities.

Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services to provide backup generators at cooling centers and to maintain home-delivered meal services to about 10,000 seniors each day.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs

State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
Thursday, Feb 13, 2020
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Shelia Kuehl introduced a motion Tuesday unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors to reduce the threat of wildland fires caused by power lines. The motion allocates state grant funding to Los Angeles County to prepare for, respond to and potentially mitigate the impact of ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
FULL STORY...

Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority

Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
FULL STORY...

Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families

Public Housing: LA County Opens Waiting Lists for Elderly Families
Monday, Feb 10, 2020
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is now accepting registrants for its public housing sites dedicated to elderly families.
FULL STORY...

County Planners Table 37-Home Development Near Stevenson Ranch

County Planners Table 37-Home Development Near Stevenson Ranch
Friday, Feb 7, 2020
A proposed 37-home development near Stevenson Ranch was tabled by Los Angeles County Regional Planning commissioners Wednesday morning after project opponents voiced their concern with the development.
FULL STORY...

LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau

LASD Lt. Marc Lucio Named Captain of Transit Services Bureau
Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has selected Marc A. Lucio as Captain of the Transit Services Bureau, the agency tasked with providing police services to Metro buses, trains and properties throughout the county.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Homicide Detectives Return to Missing Saugus Man’s Home
Three years after the disappearance of Will Cierzan, homicide detectives returned Thursday morning to the man’s Saugus home where they began searching and conducting fresh tests.
Homicide Detectives Return to Missing Saugus Man’s Home
Marriage Services Now Available at City Hall
Love is in the air for the city of Santa Clarita with the exciting news of marriage services now available at City Hall.
Marriage Services Now Available at City Hall
City Launches Community-Wide Effort to Recycle Right
Join the city of Santa Clarita in a community-wide effort to recycle right. There are many misconceptions as to which items can go in the recycle bin and which should not.
City Launches Community-Wide Effort to Recycle Right
April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival featuring fifteen adaptive recreational sporting activities that are open to the general public with free participation on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Shelia Kuehl introduced a motion Tuesday unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors to reduce the threat of wildland fires caused by power lines. The motion allocates state grant funding to Los Angeles County to prepare for, respond to and potentially mitigate the impact of ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
State Grants Coming to Communities Impacted by Power Shutoffs
Officials Remind Californians REAL ID Deadline Quickly Approaching
The Secretary of the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), and representatives with the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) reminded Californians Thursday that starting Oct. 1, 2020, all travelers will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to board flights within the United States.
Officials Remind Californians REAL ID Deadline Quickly Approaching
Sheriff’s Officials Investigate Shooting in Canyon Country Parking Lot
Multiple shots were fired at a resident in a parking lot on the 29600 block of Sierra Highway near Stater Bros. around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
Sheriff’s Officials Investigate Shooting in Canyon Country Parking Lot
WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness
Thanks to our wonderful community and generous corporate donors, WiSH Education Foundation continues to open and outfit wellness centers across the Hart District schools.
WiSH Foundation Announces Upcoming Ways to Support Student Wellness
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
For 20 minutes, the creative writing class was silent save for the inhales and exhales of the 13 people who softly, yet quickly scratched pen to paper.
Senior Center Creative Writing Class Promotes Bonding, Individuality
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
The pinnacle of Southern California prep basketball is back, and 12 Santa Clarita teams find themselves in the heart of it when the playoffs get underway on Wednesday.
SCV Prep Basketball Playoff Preview
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
U.S. House Passes Schiff’s Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
SCV Water Board Seats Leaders for 2020
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
Supes Vote to Re-Evaluate Homeless Services Authority
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival producers have set the schedule of screenings, talks and tours for the inaugural festival in Old Town Newhall this weekend.
Feb. 14-16: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Sets Schedule
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
Although a Santa Clarita town hall meeting was scheduled with Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Wednesday night, officials have said the meeting has now been postponed and rescheduled.
Sheriff Postpones Santa Clarita Town Hall to March
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Students from Rio Norte Junior High School unveiled their artwork for display on the community wall at Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday evening.
SCV Students Display Art Exhibit on Mall Community Wall
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 22: Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
Coronavirus Update: 39 More Cases on Diamond Princess; Goldmans Still OK
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
A nonpartisan government audit says preparations for the 2020 census are dangerously behind, weeks out from the nationwide launch, but the official at the helm told lawmakers Wednesday that the largest and most complex population count in U.S. history is on track.
Census Official Denies Red Flags Raised in GAO Audit
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
California Legislative Analyst Rips Governor’s Homelessness Plan
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
Angeles National Forest officials have signed the leases for the first five of 13 proposed towers in the forest for a new Land Mobile Radio emergency communications system to be operated by the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority.
Angeles National Forest Issues Leases for New Emergency Communications System
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
SCV Water Looks at Reservoirs Due to Winter, Carcinogen Concerns
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.). [story]
Mint Canyon School
%d bloggers like this: