header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 8
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
| Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its ongoing efforts to address the pandemic’s continued impact on students, the California Department of Education will award grants of up to $250,000* each to community-based organizations that can demonstrate their ability to partner with schools and districts to provide programs and supports to offset the social isolation experienced by students during the pandemic and help them build healthy social connections.

The application process and criteria are available on the CDE website today, Dec. 8, 2021, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The grants are funded through a $2 million appropriation in the 2021–22 California State Budget (AB 130, Chapter 44, Sec. 164).

“During this extremely difficult time, many young people have found themselves disconnected from others. There have been major spikes in levels of depression among California school students during the pandemic,” Thurmond said. “Even as schools opened for in-person instruction in the 2021–22 school year, many students may still be experiencing some form of social isolation—especially because many students have been off campus for nearly two years. It’s critical that our schools and districts have the means to work with community-based organizations that demonstrate deep experience and a history of working to help counter social isolation in youth.”

The funds can be used for programs including, but not limited to:

-Training for students or staff

-Youth development

-Counseling or case management

-Supporting peer mediation or youth leadership programs

-Events and convenings

Applicants may request up to $250,000 per grant. Applicants may be able to serve students in any part of the state but should be able to demonstrate how their work might support lower income students or students from diverse student groups including students of color, LGBTQ+ youth, English learners, foster youth, or other groups of students who have experienced marginalization or mistreatment of any kind and would benefit from a program of this nature.

All questions regarding the grant process can be directed by email to EquityGrants@cde.ca.gov.

Applications for amounts exceeding $250,000 will be considered if the program application is well-justified and the budget is realistic and well-supported. For more information, please refer to the Request for Applications Social Isolation Supports web page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation

State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
Wednesday, Dec 8, 2021
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20

Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021
Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District, has been named by Niche as the number 16 ranked high school in the State of California.
FULL STORY...

La Mesa Teacher Wins Fall 2021 Teacher Grant

La Mesa Teacher Wins Fall 2021 Teacher Grant
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
La Mesa Junior High 8th graders will soon be building water bottle rockets as part of their science program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2021 Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...

Ten Reasons to Support the SCV Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday

Ten Reasons to Support the SCV Education Foundation on Giving Tuesday
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
For years, the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has provided support to community’s schools, teachers and students through literacy programs, events, scholarships, grants and more.
FULL STORY...

EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal

EVERFI Awards Hart District National Empowered Seal
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District has been awarded the National Empowered Seal for its commitment to whole-child education by EVERFI.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CDPH Urging Californians To Get Their Flu Shots
With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.
CDPH Urging Californians To Get Their Flu Shots
CSUN Announces New VP For University Relations and Advancement
California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as CSUN’s new vice president for university relations and advancement.
CSUN Announces New VP For University Relations and Advancement
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
City Seeks Student Art Submissions For 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
City Seeks Student Art Submissions For 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists and Authors Showcase
SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Granted $3.93m To Supply Water For LARC and Lily Of The Valley
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Releases the Latest Updates from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 941 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,492 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Releases the Latest Updates from the Last 7 Days
State Will Not Allocate California Water Project Supplies for 2022
In an unprecedented decision spurred by the state’s extreme drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources announced a 0% initial allocation from the State Water Project for the upcoming year.
State Will Not Allocate California Water Project Supplies for 2022
CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District, has been named by Niche as the number 16 ranked high school in the State of California.
Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Today in SCV History (Dec. 7)
1921 - William S. Hart marries actress Winifred Westover [story]
Bill and Winifred Hart
City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout
The Santa Clarita City Council officially broke ground Monday at Central Park on a key project which will enhance the crown jewel of the city of Santa Clarita’s parks system.
City Officially Breaks Ground on Central Park Buildout
Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts Division is excited to welcome “Creative Faces” to the First Floor Gallery at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Residents Encouraged to Explore ‘Creative Faces’ at City Hall
City Accepting Applications for Arts Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging interested and qualified residents to apply for an open commissioner position on the City’s Arts Commission.
City Accepting Applications for Arts Commissioner
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society's vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.
Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 184 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Monday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo
Additional Omicron Case in L.A. County; New Travel Restrictions in Effect
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant.
Additional Omicron Case in L.A. County; New Travel Restrictions in Effect
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 15 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 15 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 6 - Sunday, Dec. 12
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 15 Productions
Today in SCV History (Dec. 6)
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: