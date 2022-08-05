header image

1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
State Superintendent Secures Funds for 10,000 New School Counselors
| Friday, Aug 5, 2022
CDE logo

SACRAMENTO—State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a plan to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.

Thurmond also announced a call to service for graduates to become mental health providers in California schools and will use his office to raise awareness about opportunities, partnering with others to lead a statewide recruitment effort.

The mental health impacts of the pandemic have created a public health crisis for youth—one that has left students more prone to anxiety, self-esteem challenges, and even suicide. Across the globe, parents and schools wrestle with how to help children catch up in school and deal with the trauma caused by the global pandemic.

“We now have the funding, and must recruit mental health clinicians, especially in rural areas and in communities of color, and we will be doing marketing and outreach to make sure that everyone knows these resources are available,” said Thurmond.

“This is an important moment. Our students deserve and need to have more support, and we’re grateful to have resources that we can use to help them. We recognize that it will take time to build out many of these wraparound services so our students can heal, recover, and thrive, and that’s why it’s important to embark on this work immediately.”

Thurmond worked closely with Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Legislature to ensure that the 2022–23 state budget includes $184 million for teacher and school counselor residency programs and expands an existing $350 million residency program to school counselors. It also expands the current Golden State Teacher Grant Program to graduate students pursuing degrees to become mental health clinicians who serve California students, allowing them to receive grants up to $20,000.

“I thank the Governor’s Office for working with us to incorporate the bill into the budget through existing programs so that there is no delay in implementation,” said Thurmond. “I would also like to thank the California Alliance of Child and Family Services for their help in initiating and writing the language that eventually became SB 1229 and their expertise and assistance in highlighting this issue.”

Thurmond is using his office to promote the grant opportunities for aspiring clinicians—including outreach to candidates of color seeking to become mental health clinicians. The California Department of Education will partner with the California Student Aid Commission and the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing to help launch an online application and website and assist in outreach. Those who would like more information can email mhcounselors@cde.ca.gov.

Thurmond’s effort to recruit 10,000 clinicians is part of a larger plan to address workforce challenges in the education sector. It is also a centerpiece of his effort to help students heal from the trauma of the pandemic, recover academically, and thrive as they prepare for the future. Thurmond has simultaneously appointed a workgroup on addressing education sector workforce shortages, which is working to address compensation, training, and recruitment strategies to help offset education staffing shortages in a state that serves nearly 6 million students.
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic

Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
FULL STORY...

Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services

Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

Aug. 2: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Aug 1, 2022
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families

Aug. 4: SCVi Hosts Summer Open House for Students, Families
Friday, Jul 29, 2022
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk: New Funds Will Offer Important Service for Foster Youth
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita has announced that more than $2 million in funding from the Housing Navigators Program will go to child welfare services in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
Wilk: New Funds Will Offer Important Service for Foster Youth
Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
While we are in the middle of the long, hot days of summer, what better way to beat the heat than go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center?
Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to better connect with the more than 550 miles of beautiful public trails across the county.
County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails
CDPH Responds to National Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox
California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued a statement Aug. 4 on the national public health emergency declaration on the monkeypox outbreak.
CDPH Responds to National Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox
Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will accept cats needing to be spayed or neutered at the Neighborhood Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness
The office of California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will host an informational virtual program with the California Department of Insurance on wildfire preparedness on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness
Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event
The Friends of Castaic Lake will hold a ‘Pride in the Lake’ event, Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 9 a.m.
Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event
CDPH Urges Californians to Catch-up with Vaccinations, Check-ups, Screenings
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many facets of daily life, including routine health screenings, vaccinations and medical check-ups.
CDPH Urges Californians to Catch-up with Vaccinations, Check-ups, Screenings
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire Thursday along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one new death and 158 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 22 new deaths and 4,930 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nearly a half million California drivers will need to renew their driver’s licenses this month, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles suggests this is the perfect time to upgrade to a REAL ID.
REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
