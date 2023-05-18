Stay Green Named Top 100 Landscaping Firms

Still going strong after 53 years of service to scores of communities across 10 Southern California counties, commercial landscaping design, build and maintenance company Stay Green Inc. has been lauded again by Lawn & Landscape Magazine, which has ranked it, yet again, among the Top 100 landscaping industry firms in the entire United States and Canada.

In the anxiously awaited May issue of the magazine, Stay Green is ranked No. 85 based on such evaluation criteria as revenue, $36 Million in 2022, and staff size, 426.

This is quite an accomplishment despite:

– The lingering challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused labor shortages and interruptions at home and overseas resulting in supply-chain issues still evident today;

– California’s years-long drought, which finally seems to have abated, at least for now, thanks to this year’s wet winter; and

– Higher fuel prices and inflation as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“No one company operates in a vacuum,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “External forces can impact any firm’s output and profit margins. But despite the adverse conditions Stay Green has had to face over the first few turbulent years of the current decade, our employees’ commitment and superior service to our clients have kept us ‘staying green.’ It is our dedicated and talented workforce that continues to put Stay Green, and Santa Clarita, California, where we are headquartered, on the Lawn & Landscape map year after year.”

Because all of Stay Green’s clients are commercial clients who demand the highest quality service, Angelo is especially appreciative of Lawn & Landscape’s ongoing recognition. These clients include homeowner associations, municipalities, retail centers, amusement parks, resorts, cemeteries, sports complexes, schools and hospitals throughout Southern California and Stay Green’s most in-demand service among all of them is landscape maintenance, as recently reported in another landscape professional magazine, The Edge.

About Stay Green

Founded in 1970, Stay Green Inc. (www.staygreen.com) provides award-winning landscape design and maintenance, tree care, and plant health care services for premiere residential, commercial, and industrial properties throughout Southern California, in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial counties. Stay Green exercises environmental stewardship through its Sustainability Practices, which are applied across all service lines to help customers protect the environment as well as the bottom line. Stay Green Inc. is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality landscape services, having achieved a 95 percent customer retention rate, along with receiving the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...