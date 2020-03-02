Structure Fire Spreads to Brush in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials battle a structure fire that spread to the surrounding brush on the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Monday, March 2, 2020. | Photo: Gilbert Bernal / The Signal.
Los Angeles County Fire Department camp crews assist with cleanup after a structure fire spread to surrounding brush on the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Monday, March 2, 2020. | Photo: Gilbert Bernal / The Signal.
Fire crews quickly extinguished a one-story structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush in Canyon Country Monday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a brush fire on the 9900 block of Soledad Canyon Road just before 9:45 a.m., according to Supervisor Franklin Lopez.
Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported a one-story structure fire that had spread to the brush and sized it at a 100-by-100 foot spot, Lopez said.
Forward progress on the brush fire was stopped at 10:17 a.m., Lopez added.
“They’re still working on the structure at the moment,” Lopez said at 10:30 a.m.
Just after 11 a.m., the battalion chief released all units and requested Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies to conduct an investigation on the cause of the fire, per fire officials.
Santa Clarita City Council members were set to host a special meeting in closed session Monday afternoon to discuss “anticipated litigation” regarding a California Voting Rights Act letter sent to the city by attorney Scott Rafferty.
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
