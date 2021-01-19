Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures

As winds continue to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters are battling another brush fire in Canyon Country where structures may be threatened.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire on the 28100 block of Whites Canyon Road, near Todd Longshore Park, just after 2:30 p.m., according to spokesman Chris Thomas.

“Units just got on (the) scene a few minutes ago,” Thomas said at 2:50 p.m. “(They’re) getting structure protection in place because they do see structures possibly threatened.”

There has not yet been a size up of the blaze, Thomas added.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised residents avoid the area as crews actively work to extinguish the fire, according to a social media post.