Water drop


Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:

“I am shocked to hear that a driver plowed into a group of young Sheriff’s Academy  cadets during their morning training run. These individuals represent the future of law enforcement, they have incredible courage and my utmost respect for wanting to serve their communities. I’m tracking this incident closely — it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, I am hoping no one was seriously hurt.”

No Comments for : Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard

    Valencia Band, Color Guard take 1st Place in Oxnard

    16 mins ago
  • Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health

    Nov. 20: Diviners Fest Supports Mental Health

    32 mins ago
  • Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Continues to Rise

    Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Continues to Rise

    52 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City

    Santa Clarita Wins Third Award for Most Business-Friendly City

    5 hours ago
  • COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award

    COC Foundation to Honor Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg with 2023 Silver Spur Award

    6 hours ago
  • Meera Komarraju Named CSUN’s New Provost

    Meera Komarraju Named CSUN’s New Provost

    6 hours ago
  • State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Hosts Webinar to Help Educators and Parents Protect Students from Opioid Crisis

    State Superintendent Tony Thurmond Hosts Webinar to Help Educators and Parents Protect Students from Opioid Crisis

    8 hours ago
  • Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident

    Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident

    8 hours ago
  • LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families

    LACDA Launches New Childcare Grant Program to Assist Working Families

    8 hours ago
  • Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus

    Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus

    8 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.