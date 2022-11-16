Supervisor Barger Issues Statement on LASD Cadet Training Accident

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:

“I am shocked to hear that a driver plowed into a group of young Sheriff’s Academy cadets during their morning training run. These individuals represent the future of law enforcement, they have incredible courage and my utmost respect for wanting to serve their communities. I’m tracking this incident closely — it’s senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, I am hoping no one was seriously hurt.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...