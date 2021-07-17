header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
| Friday, Jul 16, 2021

Los Angeles County sealThe Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.

The center, which includes a 3,300-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru services, a 6,000-square-foot retail building and an accessory storage structure, is set to be located on vacant property approximately 320 feet southwest from the intersection of Crown Valley Road and Sierra Highway.

The applicant is set to work with the county’s Department of Regional Planning to proceed with plans for the center’s construction.

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion authorizing the county to lease property located at 38200 Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, commonly known as the Warm Springs Rehabilitation Center, to the Hollywood Impact Studios Rehabilitation and Vocational Corp.

Hollywood Impact Studios is a nonprofit that works to provide vocational training for people coming out of jail, prison and long-term drug recovery programs in the film industry.

The center provided residential alcohol and drug recovery services to county residents since 1967, and when services were consolidated to the Acton Rehabilitation Center, the 5.8-acre property, which includes cabins, a two-story residential structure and an on-site sewage treatment plant, became available.

Hollywood Impact Studios has been leasing the property for some time and was occupying the property on a holdover basis as the lease had expired.

The motion gave the organization a new lease with a three-year term, along with two three-year options to extend, for a total of nine years.

The nonprofit is not expected to pay rent if it continues to provide vocational and training services on the property, any necessary refurbishments of the county buildings, and is responsible for all operating and maintenance expenses and tenant improvements associated with its occupancy.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
FULL STORY...
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
FULL STORY...
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
Friday, Jul 16, 2021
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
County Announces All Water Sampling at Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach Meet State Standards
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
A beloved longtime community volunteer, Dora Zavala, of Stevenson Ranch, died Friday, July 9.
Community Volunteer Dora Zavala Dies at 59
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
Bridge to Home announced it has reached the halfway point for its capital campaign to fund a new, permanent homeless shelter in Santa Clarita.
Bridge to Home Encourages Community to Support Capital Campaign
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
After taking a two-year sabbatical, the SCV Music Festival returns outdoors once again to the Southern California Innovation Park on Sept. 25, 2021.
SCV Music Festival Returns on Sept. 25
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Art receptions are officially back and residents are welcome to attend in person. Join the city of Santa Clarita this month for two art receptions in celebration of current art exhibits.
City Announces Art Receptions are Back in Santa Clarita
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
Hart District to Require Masks Until Possibly Nov. 1
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three new deaths and 1,537 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,705 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Increases at Alarming Rate; SCV Cases Total 28,705
Santa Clarita Adopting Several Legislative Positions, Including One Federal
As part of its legislative platform and commitment to adopting positions on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority, the Santa Clarita City Council recently reviewed and took positions on five state bills and one federal bill at its regular meeting on July 13, 2021.
Santa Clarita Adopting Several Legislative Positions, Including One Federal
Local Artists, Musicians, Writers Encouraged to Take Survey for Upcoming Symposium
The city of Santa Clarita is currently gathering feedback from artists to better foster the community of local artists throughout Southern California.
Local Artists, Musicians, Writers Encouraged to Take Survey for Upcoming Symposium
LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured
A “large fight” involving individuals at Pitchess Detention Center resulted in more than 30 injuries and multiple ambulances being dispatched Thursday.
LACoFD Dispatched to Pitchess After Reports of Possible Riot; At Least 30 Injured
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at L.A. County Animal Care & Control
Zonta Contributes $25K for New Women’s Lounge at Bridge to Home
The Zonta Club of SCV Foundation announces sponsorship of a new Women’s Lounge to be featured in Bridge to Home’s new shelter for women experiencing homelessness which is now in development.
Zonta Contributes $25K for New Women’s Lounge at Bridge to Home
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Two brush fires broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
%d bloggers like this: