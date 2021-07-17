Supes Approve Acton Commercial Center, Castaic Nonprofit’s Lease

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve tentative maps for a new commercial center in Acton.
The center, which includes a 3,300-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru services, a 6,000-square-foot retail building and an accessory storage structure, is set to be located on vacant property approximately 320 feet southwest from the intersection of Crown Valley Road and Sierra Highway.
The applicant is set to work with the county’s Department of Regional Planning to proceed with plans for the center’s construction.
Additionally, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion authorizing the county to lease property located at 38200 Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, commonly known as the Warm Springs Rehabilitation Center, to the Hollywood Impact Studios Rehabilitation and Vocational Corp.
Hollywood Impact Studios is a nonprofit that works to provide vocational training for people coming out of jail, prison and long-term drug recovery programs in the film industry.
The center provided residential alcohol and drug recovery services to county residents since 1967, and when services were consolidated to the Acton Rehabilitation Center, the 5.8-acre property, which includes cabins, a two-story residential structure and an on-site sewage treatment plant, became available.
Hollywood Impact Studios has been leasing the property for some time and was occupying the property on a holdover basis as the lease had expired.
The motion gave the organization a new lease with a three-year term, along with two three-year options to extend, for a total of nine years.
The nonprofit is not expected to pay rent if it continues to provide vocational and training services on the property, any necessary refurbishments of the county buildings, and is responsible for all operating and maintenance expenses and tenant improvements associated with its occupancy.
All ocean water samples collected by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in swimming areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach have met water quality state standards, announced Public Health officials.
A universal mask mandate for students and teachers while indoors will be required in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during this week’s governing board meeting.
As part of its legislative platform and commitment to adopting positions on priority issues and matters that impact the city of Santa Clarita’s ability to operate effectively, promote City interests and protect local authority, the Santa Clarita City Council recently reviewed and took positions on five state bills and one federal bill at its regular meeting on July 13, 2021.
A few years ago I was looking through my childhood artwork and projects that I had saved. As I reminisced over the paintings, stories, and sculptures I noticed that every single item was about animals.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
