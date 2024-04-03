header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 3
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
| Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Water drop


Yes I Can Unity Through Music and Education has is proud to announced the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.

YIC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing training and employment services to creatives with disabilities pursuing entertainment industry careers, including those on the autism spectrum, is making strides in fostering unity and diversity through entertainment, education, and industry outreach.

“Breaking the Biz is a captivating podcast where we dive into the world of entertainment by interviewing seasoned professionals who have made their mark in the industry,” said Bret Lieberman, executive director of YIC. “Listeners gain invaluable insights and expert career guidance on navigating the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry and how to pursue a variety of industry careers.”

The Breaking the Biz Podcast, available on all major podcast platforms including iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and on YIC’s YouTube channel, features candid discussions with industry veterans sharing personal experiences and advice for aspiring actors, musicians, writers, filmmakers, animators, and creatives alike.

Through strategic partnerships with other nonprofit organizations and industry employers such as Group Effort Initiative, LA North Studios, Remo, Migrate Sound, Paramount, Warner Music Group, and Company3, YIC empowers creatives with disabilities to pursue fulfilling careers in various entertainment fields including music and TV/Film production, visual effects, voiceover, screenwriting, digital marketing, journalism, animation, and more.

In addition to the podcast, YIC offers a variety of programs, including the Festival Project program that provides opportunities for creatives with disabilities to showcase their talents through producing live events like The Good Karma Music & Arts Festival. This unique program celebrates diversity in the workplace while offering invaluable experience to disabled creatives working alongside industry professionals.

Furthermore, YIC’s Paid Internship Program connects motivated creatives with industry employers seeking fresh perspectives and diverse talent. With YIC covering all internship costs up to 1,040 hours, including wages and insurance, both employers and interns benefit from this innovative program.

Committed to enhancing workplace skills, YIC partners with educational institutions like College of the Canyons and 1500 Sound Academy to offer free career skills courses and comprehensive music education programs, respectively. YIC graduates like Logan Sheppard, a musician and audio engineer who is currently on tour with Canadian rapper Powfu, attested to the transformative impact of YIC’s programs.

“YIC has been a phenomenal experience. I feel like I have changed not only as a person, but as a human being,” Sheppard said.

Join us in Breaking the Biz and unlock the secrets on how you too can break into the entertainment industry. If you are interested in being a podcast guest, please email blieberman@yicunity.org. For more information on YIC and its programs, visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’

Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education is proud to announce the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.
FULL STORY...

April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop

April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
FULL STORY...

April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally

April 6: American Cancer Society Relay Rally
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Come out and join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Avenue.
FULL STORY...

April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum

April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a concert by award-winning, cowboy balladeer Dave Stamey Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute

April 26: SCV Education Foundation Hosts 40th Annual Teacher Tribute
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year on Friday, April 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park- Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the City’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park- Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2204 Economic Outlook Event. 
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Israeli-American journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev will discuss his most recent publication, “Israel’s Black Panthers: The Radicals who Punctured a Nation’s Founding Myth” on Tuesday, April 9, at California State University, Northridge.
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
April 17: CSUN Hosts Third Annual EV Car Show
California State University, Northridge is hosting its third annual EV car show and panel discussion on the future of such vehicles on Wednesday, April 17.
April 17: CSUN Hosts Third Annual EV Car Show
Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education is proud to announce the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.
Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Cal Grant Deadline Extended to May 2
Good news for students hoping to secure financial aid for the 2024-25 academic year: The deadline to apply for the Cal Grant has been extended to May 2, 2024.
Cal Grant Deadline Extended to May 2
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Barger Spotlights Availability of Free Parkway Trees During Earth Month
Now that Earth Month has arrived, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants residents living in Los Angeles County’s unincorporated communities to know they can obtain and plant a parkway tree at no cost.
Barger Spotlights Availability of Free Parkway Trees During Earth Month
June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’
The Summer Breeze concert series will present "A Night of Motown" on Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’
All State Parks in Big Sur Area Closed Due to Highway 1 Road Slip Out
A slip-out of the cliffside underneath Highway 1 in Big Sur has forced the closure of the roadway. California State Parks have announced that due to the road slip out on Highway 1 at Rocky Creek in Monterey County, all state parks in the Big Sur Area are now closed to day use and camping.
All State Parks in Big Sur Area Closed Due to Highway 1 Road Slip Out
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
The aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Zachary Jones, a 12th grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization.
‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
To address the public health crisis of gun violence, the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, housed in the Department of Public Health, has made 60,000 gun safety locks available to the public.
Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN
Step into the world of theatrical mastery with "Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge," where seasoned talent meets gripping storytelling, including the legendary Mildred Dumas, the heart and soul of the production.
Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
SCVNews.com