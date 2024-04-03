Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’

Yes I Can Unity Through Music and Education has is proud to announced the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.

YIC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing training and employment services to creatives with disabilities pursuing entertainment industry careers, including those on the autism spectrum, is making strides in fostering unity and diversity through entertainment, education, and industry outreach.

“Breaking the Biz is a captivating podcast where we dive into the world of entertainment by interviewing seasoned professionals who have made their mark in the industry,” said Bret Lieberman, executive director of YIC. “Listeners gain invaluable insights and expert career guidance on navigating the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry and how to pursue a variety of industry careers.”

The Breaking the Biz Podcast, available on all major podcast platforms including iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and on YIC’s YouTube channel, features candid discussions with industry veterans sharing personal experiences and advice for aspiring actors, musicians, writers, filmmakers, animators, and creatives alike.

Through strategic partnerships with other nonprofit organizations and industry employers such as Group Effort Initiative, LA North Studios, Remo, Migrate Sound, Paramount, Warner Music Group, and Company3, YIC empowers creatives with disabilities to pursue fulfilling careers in various entertainment fields including music and TV/Film production, visual effects, voiceover, screenwriting, digital marketing, journalism, animation, and more.

In addition to the podcast, YIC offers a variety of programs, including the Festival Project program that provides opportunities for creatives with disabilities to showcase their talents through producing live events like The Good Karma Music & Arts Festival. This unique program celebrates diversity in the workplace while offering invaluable experience to disabled creatives working alongside industry professionals.

Furthermore, YIC’s Paid Internship Program connects motivated creatives with industry employers seeking fresh perspectives and diverse talent. With YIC covering all internship costs up to 1,040 hours, including wages and insurance, both employers and interns benefit from this innovative program.

Committed to enhancing workplace skills, YIC partners with educational institutions like College of the Canyons and 1500 Sound Academy to offer free career skills courses and comprehensive music education programs, respectively. YIC graduates like Logan Sheppard, a musician and audio engineer who is currently on tour with Canadian rapper Powfu, attested to the transformative impact of YIC’s programs.

“YIC has been a phenomenal experience. I feel like I have changed not only as a person, but as a human being,” Sheppard said.

Join us in Breaking the Biz and unlock the secrets on how you too can break into the entertainment industry. If you are interested in being a podcast guest, please email blieberman@yicunity.org. For more information on YIC and its programs, visit the website.

