Supes OK Improvements for Del Valle, Richard Rioux Parks

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, board members approved more than $1.2 million in funding for improvements to Del Valle County Park in Castaic and Dr. Richard Rioux Memorial Park in Stevenson Ranch.

“These upgrades will further enhance Del Valle Park and Richard Rioux Park as popular recreational hubs for community members, in addition to improving accessibility and availability for our residents with disabilities,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

Del Valle County Park, with five scenic acres of open space, will receive $737,000 in improvements funding to install a shade structure and to update park amenities to accommodate those with disabilities, including park entryways, restrooms and playground structures.

Dr. Richard H. Rioux Memorial Park offers 17 acres of fields and hosts many youth sports and senior programs year-round. Nearly $500,000 was allocated for the removal and replacement of fencing throughout the expansive park.

These improvements will further the county’s strategic efforts to foster vibrant and resilient communities and to support the wellness of the Santa Clarita Valley community.