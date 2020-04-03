The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now

The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.

Completing the census will help ensure that L.A. County gets the funding needed for the next 10 years.

Hospitals, emergency services and programs like CalWORKs, WIC, Headstart, and CalFresh all depend on census data for funding.

With resources available in more than 50 languages, it has never been easier to be counted.

You can fill out your form online, via phone or by mail.

To be counted online, click here.

You may also call 844-330-2020.

To see an image of the questionnaire, and for more information on answering each question, please visit Questions Asked.

Learn more about the 2020 Census and L.A. County here.