The Gods of Comedy Runs at Canyon Theatre Guild Through Oct. 29

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Sep 27, 2023

By Press Release

Celebrating the fall season, Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s The Gods of Comedy, running through Oct. 29.

The Gods of Comedy is one of Tony Award winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s newest works.

“What happens when you accidentally call on the ancient Greek gods of comedy to get you out of a mess? For young professor Daphne Rain, the first surprise is that the gods show up. And the second surprise is that any two people, even if they are gods, can wreak so much havoc on one university. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounter the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers and conspicuous consumption.” Said Director TimBen Boydston “If you like to laugh, you are going to love this show. It is one of Ken Ludwig’s best.”

The San Diego Tribune reviewed the world premiere of the play back in 2019, saying “the show’s crowd-pleasing vibe feels all bout the broad humor, madcap antics, with, it should be said, a little Shakespearean magic thrown into the mix. The show boasts plenty of winning physical comedy and some of the same inventive stage business and mistaken-identity fun that drove Ludwig’s Broadway hit “Lend Me a Tenor” and other works.”

Tickets are $19 for Adults, $17 for Seniors, and $15 for Students. Not recommended for young children. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit the Theatre’s website.

