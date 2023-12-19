Dec. 23: L.A. Film Locations’ Fundraiser Benefiting Local Teamsters

Santa Clarita-based L.A. Film Locations is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 23, at Brother’s Burgers Restaurant, which will benefit Local 399 Teamsters.

Hollywood was shut down for more than six months by way of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes for a fair contract. While Hollywood crew members were standing in solidarity, their livelihoods were significantly impacted by being out of work over the summer and fall.

Brother’s Burgers Restaurant, which is located at 20655 Soledad Canyon Road, Ste 40, in Santa Clarita, is generously donating 20% of their sales on Dec. 23 to support Hollywood crew members through the holiday season. Be sure to mention the word “TEAMSTERS.”

By dining in, you are helping to provide a holiday meal to those who were impacted by the motion picture industry shutdown this year.

