The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show

The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals to share their talents in the upcoming online edition of “You’re The Best,” on Facebook. Individuals of all ages and all levels of experience are encouraged to submit a video of their unique talent and act to themain@santaclarita.com, via Dropbox, by Friday, Aug. 14.

Are you a singer, dancer, musician, comedian, illusionist, or perhaps a puppeteer? Whatever your talent is, The MAIN wants to see it. “You’re The Best” is an outrageous online event filled with entertainment, fun and mayhem where the viewers select who will win. Each month, performances are voted on by the virtual audience. The act with the most votes at the end of the week becomes the winner of “You’re The Best” for that month. Winners will receive a fabulous $50 gift card and automatically join the lineup of acts for the Grand Finale Show (to be announced later this year) where they will have an opportunity to win a Grand Prize of $500.

“You’re the Best” is held on the fourth week of each month. This month, viewers can vote for their favorite acts from Monday, Aug. 24 – Friday, Aug. 28 on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

The winner will be announced during The MAIN’s “10 By 10 – Variety Night,” on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook at Facebook.com/Events/2569741219930080.

For more information about “You’re The Best,” please contact The MAIN’s Marketing Manager, Cristeen Shields, at cshields@santa-clarita.com.