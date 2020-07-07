The MAIN Seeking Entries for Online Theatre Festival

The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking entries for its upcoming eight-week online Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Festival that will feature plays oriented around the theme of Social Media. Theatre companies and individuals from all over the country and world are encouraged to submit entries. Email your submission on or before July 14, at 7:00 p.m. to themain@santa-clarita.com to have your play considered.

Interested participants are encouraged to submit modern one-act or two-act plays about social media or classic plays that can be reinterpreted and designed to fit within this relevant theme. The MAIN is open to unique artistic conceptual changes that are available within the public domain or granted with permission from the publisher.

To apply, please send an email to themain@santa-clarita.com with the following: title and author of the play, a brief synopsis of the play and how it pertains to social media, the company/individual’s name and location, the director’s resume, a concept for your production in the online Zoom format, any technical needs and your top three preferences of performance dates.

Staff at The MAIN will select final plays by Friday, July 17. Selected productions must submit a cast/crew list with bios and headshots at least two weeks before your scheduled performance date. Performance dates will occur at 7:00 p.m. on one of the following Fridays LIVE via Zoom: August 28: September 4, 11, 18 or 25; October 2, 9 or 16. If your play is selected, The MAIN will purchase the licensing rights for you! You are responsible for your rehearsal schedule and finding your own cast and crew.

This project is open to all artists, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status or physical or mental disability. Artist teams are eligible to apply, including teams of artists from multiple disciplines. Read the Online Performance Guidelines at Facebook.com/events/730039854397785/?active_tab=discussion. For more information and updates, please follow us at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall and monitor AtTheMAIN.org.