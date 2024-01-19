‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG

The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.

This “jukebox musical” Off-Broadway hit features nearly 30 classic pop and rock hits of the 60s and 70s including “Build me up, Buttercup,” “I Will Survive,” “I Can See Clearly Now,” “Everlasting Love,” “I Am Woman,” “We Are Family,” “When Will I Be Loved” and more.

It’s 1969, and “The Marvelous Wonderettes” are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the ’60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own.

Act II finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the ’70s provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” won the LA Ovation Award for its 1,200+ stage run, which broke records for live theatre in Los Angeles.

“I was thrilled to direct ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,’ as it combines several of my favorite things, tight girl group

harmonies and the hits of the 60s and 70s! I guarantee the audiences will leave the show with a smile on their face and a song in their heart,” said director and longtime friend of the CTG Lesie Berra.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $19 for seniors and $15 for students.

For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call the box office at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/themarvelouswonderettes.

