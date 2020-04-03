Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options

The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.

Here’s the webinar schedule:

Monday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: “Navigating SBA Lending in the COVID-19 Age”

The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will educate nonprofits on the nuances of the SBS disaster loan programs as well as discuss other resources and technical assistance available to nonprofits — all at no cost. Guest speaker: Ted Hiatt, Director, LA Small Business Development Network.

Tuesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: “Bridge Financing for Nonprofits During COVID-19”

Join this webinar to learn more about low-cost capital options for nonprofits and service providers that need bridge loans or lines of credit in order to ramp up direct service activities in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Guest speaker: Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, Executive Director of LISC Los Angeles.

Thursday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: “Final Decision-making & Communication in a Time of Crisis”

Learn to unpack your nonprofit’s financial situation to make critical financial decisions and to tell your story go internal and external stakeholders. Content will include how to assess if debt is the right financing tool for your nonprofit and communications tips for use with funders. Guest speaker: Claire Knowlton, Director, Consulting, the Nonprofit Finance Fund.

Click here to register.