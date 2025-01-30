Physicians Recognized by 2025 Southern California Super Doctors

DISC Sports & Spine Center has announced 20 of its physicians are being recognized this year by The Southern California Super Doctors.

The company has eight locations in California, including one in Valencia.

These honors follow a rigorous, multi-phase selection process that combined a survey, independent evaluation and peer review, among other qualifying measures.

Reflecting their dedication to providing the highest level of patient care across spine surgery, orthopedics, pain management and vascular surgery, DISC’s 2025 Southern California Super Doctors honorees include:

Neurological Spine Surgeons

–Joel S. Beckett, MD (Rising Stars)

–Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD FAANS (Hall of Fame)

–Amer Khalil, MD

–Mark Liker MD, FAANS, FACS (Hall of Fame) From Valencia

–Bjorn Lobo, MD, FAANS From Valencia

–Luke Macyszyn, MD

–Daniel T. Nagasawa, MD (Rising Stars)

Orthopedic Spine Surgeons

–Nick Jain, MD (Rising Stars) From Valenica

–Rojeh Melikian, MD

–Edward K. Nomoto, MD

–Alen A. Nourian, MD

–Grant Shifflett, MD (Rising Stars)

Orthopedic Surgeons

–Daniel C. Acevedo, MD

–Brett I. Shore, MD

–Stephan J. Sweet, MD, MPH

Pain Management Physicians

–Dickran V. Altounian, DO, MS

–Michael Port, MD (Hall of Fame)

–Leia Rispoli, MD (Rising Stars)

–Bradley Spiegel, MD

Vascular Surgeons

–Russell Montgomery, MD

Since 2005, MSP Communications, has published its widely regarded, peer-reviewed Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors. The number of doctors appearing on the list in any given year is limited to approximately five percent of the region’s active physicians. The special Rising Star designation recognizes the accomplishments of physicians in practice for 10 years or less. Honorees are also found online at www.superdoctors.com.

