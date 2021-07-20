TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women’s Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.

“She’s a very technical player with good vision and good passing,” Master’s Head Coach Curtis Lewis said. “She will help with the style of possession that we are aiming for here at TMU. We are excited to see how she figures into playing time for us.”

Perrigoue, who also played basketball in high school, was an All-Emerald Sound First Team selection at Cedar Park Christian.

“My goals are to grow both as a player and a person at the Master’s University and Lord willing, gain experience to coach youth soccer once I graduate college,” Perrigoue said.

The Snohomish, Washington native said she wanted to attend a small, biblically-sound school, which she has found in The Master’s University.

“I’m excited to learn here, for the Bible classes and for a different kind of education that Master’s provides that’s different from other colleges,” Perrigoue said. “I am most looking forward to meeting new friends and stepping into a community that will strengthen my relationship with Christ.”

