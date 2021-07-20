TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield

By Tim Heiduk, Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications
Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women’s Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.
“She’s a very technical player with good vision and good passing,” Master’s Head Coach Curtis Lewis said. “She will help with the style of possession that we are aiming for here at TMU. We are excited to see how she figures into playing time for us.”
Perrigoue, who also played basketball in high school, was an All-Emerald Sound First Team selection at Cedar Park Christian.
“My goals are to grow both as a player and a person at the Master’s University and Lord willing, gain experience to coach youth soccer once I graduate college,” Perrigoue said.
The Snohomish, Washington native said she wanted to attend a small, biblically-sound school, which she has found in The Master’s University.
“I’m excited to learn here, for the Bible classes and for a different kind of education that Master’s provides that’s different from other colleges,” Perrigoue said. “I am most looking forward to meeting new friends and stepping into a community that will strengthen my relationship with Christ.”
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team battled to make it to the 2021 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional Finals in Boise, Idaho this past Sunday securing their place among the Top 8 in the Country and an opportunity to compete in the 2021 USYS National Championship in Bradenton – Sarasota, Florida beginning Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School graduate, is under investigation after a woman accused the Cy Young Award winner of sexual assault, the Dodgers acknowledged Tuesday night amid a flood of media reports on the allegations.
The Cube holds a special place in the hearts of the dozen members of the West Ranch hockey team who planted 38 acacias at Pamplico Park on Saturday morning to thank the city of Santa Clarita for keeping the ice rink open and operational.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
One thing parents and adults share about youths today in the country, is their historical apathy when it comes to participating in their civic duty during election cycles. But one area they seem to have no shortage of ideas, is complaining about things and how they are.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year's annual Probation Service Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced this week he secured $1 million for College of the Canyons and $610,000 for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to be included in the 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services Appropriations bill.
America’s Job Center of California, in partnership with ResourceMFG, located at 25128 Avenue Tibbits in Valencia, will host a recruitment event for forklift drivers on Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
