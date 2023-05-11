TMU Center Madeline Cooke Adds Volleyball to Resume

Madeline Cooke, a 6-foot-4 center on The Master’s women’s basketball team, has announced she will add volleyball to her resume in the fall of 2023.

Cooke will be entering her senior year of athletic eligibility and is expected to fill a pivotal role as a middle blocker.

“I am really excited to be a dual-sport athlete,” Cooke said. “It will be a lot of commitment, but I am grateful that I have another opportunity to play volleyball. I have missed it so much and it has been sweet to play again.”

During this past basketball season, Cooke led the Golden State Athletic Conference with 53 blocks, 21 more than second place, and was 18th in the nation.

“We are very excited that the Lord surprised us with Maddie,” said TMU head coach Annett Davis. “She adds a very big block to our roster which is a piece that we need this coming season. Dual athletes add a special flavor to a team, and we look forward to watching her excel in both basketball and volleyball for her senior year.”

For Cooke, adding volleyball gives her a chance to walk in her mother’s footsteps.

“It has been my childhood dream to play college volleyball just like my mom did, so I am overjoyed that it’s finally becoming a reality,” Cooke said. “I really feel like God opened the doors for this to happen my last year, and I’m super excited to play with (Cole Valley Christian High School teammate) Ellie Fraas again.”

