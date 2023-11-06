TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State

The Master’s University women’s basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.

“Great experience for our team getting the chance to play on a big stage,” TMU head coach Lisa Zamroz said. “We knew playing a D1 team would be a challenge, especially after playing the night before. We just wanted to compete. To give them our best shot without letting the bigger moment change our game.”

The Broncos scored 50 points in the paint, grabbing 18 offensive rebounds that resulted in 24 second chance points. That compared to TMU’s 32 points in the paint and just eight second chance points. Boise State also grabbed a 48-39 advantage in rebounding.

The Mustangs shot just 39% from the field, and only hit 4-of-21 3-pointers. But the defense held the Broncos to 43% and 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

“I think they had to compete much harder than expected and the icing on the cake is that we won the fourth quarter,” Zamroz said. “I love that. We battled start to finish.”

The Mustangs greatest weapon turned out to be Marin Lenz. The junior guard led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field. She also pulled down 11 rebounds.

“Marin was relentless,” said Zamroz. “They didn’t have an answer for her quickness off the bounce attacking the rim.”

Maddie Cooke, an Idaho native who returned home for this game, secured a double-double as well with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

“So happy for Maddie to come out here this weekend and absolutely show out,” Zamroz said. “A double-double both games and five blocks tonight. Outstanding.”

The Master’s will be back on the road next week when they head to Kirkland, Wash. for a pair of games in the Northwest Classic. That will also be a homecoming for senior Belle Hernandez and her sister Lexi, as the Lady Mustangs will first play Corban University (OR) on Friday and Northwest University (WA) Saturday.

