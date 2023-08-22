TMU Women’s Soccer Wins Home Opener, 3-1

The Master’s University jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the women’s soccer team defeated Univeristy of California, Merced 3-1 Saturday, Aug. 19 in their home opener on Reese Field.

For Head Coach Esteban Chavez the win marks his first as a collegiate coach.

“To start your coaching career with two games without a loss, and to get this win against a good team is an outstanding feeling,” Coach Chavez said. “We felt we were in a good spot, but we coaches didn’t know. So the win and a tie shows we are correct in what we feel that we are in the right place.”

The Lady Mustangs (1-0-1) shooters were in the right place and on target, with nine of the 10 shots taken on goal.

The TMU scoring got started in the 13th minute after Hannah Burke flicked a quick pass to Freshman Cynthia Ramos who drilled a shot to the lower left corner of the net for the first collegiate goal of her career.

“Having Cynthia score that goal was big in that moment,” Chavez said. “It gave us all the confidence and started to really take (UC Merced) out of their game.”

Less than nine minutes later it was Ramos with the cross from the right side that landed perfectly at the feet of a wide open Jordyn Bingaman in front of the goal. She then flicked it past the goalie to make it 2-0 TMU.

In the second half and the score now 2-1, the Bobcats got back to playing their game of controlling possession and dominated the first 20 minutes of action. The Mustangs, though, caught a break when Bingaman intercepted a pass in the UC Merced zone and took a shot. Bobcat goalie Jadyn Zong knocked the ball away, but right to a waiting Harmony Rohde who knocked it into the net.

It was the freshman Rohde’s first goal as a collegian.

“To get two freshman their first points at the beginning of the season is great for their confidence,” Chavez said. “And I also have to acknowledge the good defensive play from Holly McRitchie, Kate Merical and Emma Hopkins. They stepped up and made the plays when they needed to.”

The Master’s will get a week off before they next play Saturday, Aug. 26 against Soka University. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

For more information about TMU Sports visit gomustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...