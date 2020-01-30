Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)

To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
As a result of the fires and the Saugus High School shooting last year, administration, staff and students of Arroyo Seco Junior High School have decided to cancel the eighth-grade showcase, which takes place annually in spring.
Angeles National Forest fire managers are continuing annual prescribed burn operations across the forest to reduce the risk of wildfire to people and communities across the Southland, foster a healthier ecosystem and minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape.
The Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will offer free income tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church from February 3 through April 15.
A mix of laughter, horror and reflection will be on display in a variety of events at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall. Tickets are on sale now for film, theatre, comedy and music shows taking place in February.
Rafael De La Rosa, former aide to Congressman Brad Sherman and director of government and community relations at California State University, Northridge, has been appointed assistant vice president for government and community relations at CSUN.
The California Department of Social Services recently notified the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) that the County will receive an additional $4.6 million in Bringing Families Home (BFH) Program funding, through June 30, 2022.
The American Public Works Association’s (APWA) Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the City with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2019.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.