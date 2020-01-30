[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
January 30
| Thursday, Jan 30, 2020

2003 – Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
