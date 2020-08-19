Today in SCV History (Aug. 19)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, with Santa Clarita Valley surpassing 5,000 cases, as 5,029 SCV residents have tested positive to date.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County soaring and remaining in the triple digits for several days in a row, the County of Los Angeles is activating additional Emergency Cooling Centers, including Stevenson Ranch Library, this week and extending others to help residents beat the heat.
Sprouts Farmers Market, located on Magic Mountain Parkway, recently stepped forward to assist the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative (SCVSC) Food Bank in providing food gift cards to be distributed to veterans and their families.
Due to the overwhelming positive response to our online summer workshops, as well as the extension of COVID-19 closures, the Canyon Theatre Guild (CTG) is excited to announce their fall lineup of its online workshops.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Tuesday that he has appointed Heather Calomese as the new Director of the Special Education Division at the California Department of Education (CDE).
With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
