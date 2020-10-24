header image

Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
October 24
| Saturday, Oct 24, 2020

1992 – Dedication of Santa Clarita’s first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, and the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to succeed Stanley.
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Wildfire may now apply to receive federal assistance.
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to a property tax scam under the guise of COVID-19 that has been reported to a District Office of the Assessor.
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 18 new deaths and 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 6,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
SCV Water is undertaking multiple planning efforts designed to effectively manage the water supply for our customers, ensuring they have access to reliable water today and tomorrow.
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Santa Clarita homeless task force members are exploring options to start a local overnight parking program akin to those in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
The William S. Hart Union High School District will likely not return to campus until January, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
California Theme Parks Consider Legal Action Over State’s Reopening Plan
California theme parks are considering legal action to receive permission to reopen, following state guidelines announced Tuesday that keep venues such as Six Flags Magic Mountain closed for an unknown amount of time.
California Theme Parks Consider Legal Action Over State’s Reopening Plan
