Today in SCV History (Dec. 12)

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education is launching additional virtual educator trainings and mini-grants designed to address equity gaps, strengthen distance learning, and support students’ social-emotional wellness during the pandemic, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday.
The California Air Resources Board recently approved first-in-the-nation rules to curb the impact of powerful artificial refrigerants that pose a growing danger globally to efforts to contain the worst impacts of climate change.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday the first COVID-19 death of an L.A. County child under the age of 18 years old in addition to 74 new deaths and 12,819 new cases countywide. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one new fatality.
The city of Santa Clarita is accepting proposals now until Dec. 31 for the Innovation Grant Fund, a program established after recently receiving $126,493 in grant funding from the County of Los Angeles’ Homeless Initiative.
Bridge to Home will close its silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 12 after it hosted its first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event on Dec. 5, which helped raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.
Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim donated $30,000 to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to help cover operational costs for the nonprofit, whose mission is to provide support services and shelter to homeless children and their families.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that L.A. County has reached the highest number of daily deaths since July 29 with 75 new deaths and 9,243 new cases countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two new fatalities.
Bill Miranda was chosen as mayor for the next year as Jason Gibbs was sworn in and numerous local leaders spoke to thank outgoing Councilman Bob Kellar for two decades of service and former Mayor Cameron Smyth for his leadership during a difficult year.
Students from the California Institute of the Arts have partnered with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Reimagine Well to launch a new program that aims to offer support to palliative care or end-of-life patients.
California has quietly updated its guidance on outdoor playgrounds to show that they can reopen, even in counties under the regional stay-at-home order, following pushback from state legislators and families.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.