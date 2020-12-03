header image

Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
December 3
| Thursday, Dec 3, 2020

1887 – Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish “dry” colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Santa Ana winds are forecast to return this week, bringing another fire weather watch to the Santa Clarita Valley after thousands across the region faced power shutoffs on Thanksgiving.
Santa Ana Winds Return, SCV Under Fire Weather Watch
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
A spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed Tuesday a food services worker “participating in meal service on (Nov. 23-24) at Golden Valley High School has since tested positive for COVID-19.”
Hart District Confirms GVHS Food Worker Diagnosed with COVD-19
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
SCV Water’s PFAS Community Outreach Earns Top Honors
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Licensed in 1980, Randal G. Winter Construction is proudly celebrating their 40th year in business.
Santa Clarita-Based Randal G. Winter Construction Celebrates 40 Years
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest One-Day Increase Countywide to Date, SCV Surpasses 9,900 Cases
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
In an effort to assist restaurants affected by the COVID-19 restrictions, Los Angeles County will launch the Keep L.A. County Dining Grant Program on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 12:00 a.m.
L.A. County Launches Grant Program for Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC’s Winter 2021 Semester Registration Underway
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation announced Monday Alina Bokde as the department’s Chief Deputy Director.
Alina Bokde Appointed New Chief Deputy Director for L.A. County Parks
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Bringing‌ ‌to‌ ‌life‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌conversation‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌trials‌ ‌and‌ ‌tribulations‌ ‌of‌ ‌2020,‌ the College ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Canyons‌ ‌Theatre‌ ‌Department‌ will present its ‌devised‌ ‌production‌ ‌“Virtuality: the 2020 Tournaments,”‌ ‌on December 4-5.
COC Theatre Department Presents Pandemic-Themed Production
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Patients, Local Veterans Treated to Samuel Dixon’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) is launching its year-end giving campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is “Giving Tuesday,” the global day of generosity.
Local Nonprofit Launches Year-End Giving Campaign Benefiting Foster Youth
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this month, I encourage you to visit Old Town Newhall.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2020
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
Hart District, Sodexo Partner to Provide More than 39,000 Holiday Meals
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Tom Vernon
