Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
A spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District confirmed Tuesday a food services worker “participating in meal service on (Nov. 23-24) at Golden Valley High School has since tested positive for COVID-19.”
SCV Water ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals were honored with a PRism Award from the Public Relations Society of America – Los Angeles Chapter (PRSA-LA).
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19 that L.A. County has ever experienced throughout the pandemic.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Sunkist Growers, and Forester’s Financial donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and of course Sunkist citrus for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event held Friday, Nov. 20
Knowing the need would be great over the holiday, the William S. Hart Union High School District, in partnership with the District’s food service management company – Sodexo, distributed 39,420 meals on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to families at each campus.
