[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (July 21)
July 21
| Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020

1952 – 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote at its meeting Tuesday on Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas’ motion, "Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda."
July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.
Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-25
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Though barbershops and salons have once again been ordered closed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Californians can still get their hair and nails done outside under guidance released Monday by state regulators.
California Salons Given Green Light to Cut Hair Outdoors
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital reported its 16th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 42.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; 16th Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has joined local chambers, businesses and trade associations in the California Coalition for Safe Reopening.
SCV Chamber Joins California Coalition for Safe Reopening
‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges
A man described as a "parolee at large" was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies in Canyon Country Monday morning on felony weapons charges and for giving a false name to the deputies.
‘Parolee at Large’ Arrested in Canyon Country on Felony Weapons Charges
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
At least 70 people gathered on a Canyon Country street Saturday to protest the owner of Bergie's restaurant, who was featured on a viral video in a confrontation with a street vendor.
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended Monday's air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, warning of unhealthy air for sensitive people.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
Today in SCV History (July 18)
2009 - Two killed in crash of experimental plane in Sand Canyon [NTSB report]
plane crash
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 62 new deaths and 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 3,868 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the SCV to date, including 1,743 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
We must change our paradigm and the way we think. It’s not enough for us to avoid being racists. We must become warriors against racism and combat it wherever it rears its ugly head.
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
A Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advisory issued Friday warns of unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals and groups in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Savaikie Lays Flowers at Site of Son’s Death in Crash 5 Years Ago
On July 16, 2015, Teresa Savaikie looked up at a helicopter hovering low near her house and she said she knew. Her two sons had only left the house five minutes apart from each other.
Savaikie Lays Flowers at Site of Son’s Death in Crash 5 Years Ago
%d bloggers like this: