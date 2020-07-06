Today in SCV History (July 6)

Park officials have announced Los Angeles County regional parks and natural areas, which include William S. Hart Park, Placerita Nature Center and Vasquez Rocks, will now be closed Mondays and Tuesdays due to staffing reductions.
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health suspends daily reports until Monday, the California Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed a total of 248,235 cases statewide as of July 2 (up from 5,688 from July 1 and another 2,352 results received), with 6,263 deaths (up 100 from July 1) from the disease.
The city of Santa Clarita has changed the language of its Code Enforcement’s mission statement -- by omitting a portion stating that issues are addressed using the "broken windows" theory -- to reflect what officials said is a more accurate reflection of operations.
A music teacher who taught in schools throughout Southern California, including Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty to one federal count of producing child pornography and six state counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday the “Wear A Mask” public awareness campaign encouraging Californians to use face coverings – one of the best ways people can protect themselves and others from the virus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,239 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
