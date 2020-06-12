Today in SCV History (June 12)

Correct me if I am wrong, but I have not seen documented transmission of the coronavirus to hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients come up on the radar screen. Why? Because of strict sterile techniques used by hospitals.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to present the first Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade. Residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,653 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 162 more than reported Wednesday.
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council announced Thursday its plan of action to bring nonprofit leaders together to receive information designed for professional growth, learn about the latest nonprofit trends and regulatory issues facing the sector.
After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases in Val Verde over the last couple of days, L.A. County Department of Public Health officials have corrected the numbers, bringing the total from 99 back down to 23.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
A handful of residents in support of the Black Lives Matter movement traded cardboard signs and chants for a table discussion with Mayor Cameron Smyth on Wednesday after days of protesting outside of Santa Clarita City Hall.
Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million residents, 140 cultures and 224 languages. In honor of the many contributions by Refugees in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors has declared June 2020 as “Refugee Awareness Month.”
Los Angeles County's “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” -- which ensures families are receiving child abuse prevention support services -- has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
With bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving along City streets and the unmistakable smells of barbecue and apple pie wafting through neighborhoods, the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is a holiday with festivities that are not to be missed.
Although the traditional SCV Fourth of July Parade will not take place in 2020 due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley residents can still participate in a fun, friendly and patriotic competition to show off their Independence Day spirit in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, presented by the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, SCVTV and KHTS!
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,491 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 136 more than reported Tuesday.
Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.