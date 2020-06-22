[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (June 22)
June 22
| Monday, Jun 22, 2020

1972 – Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Hart Museum Administrator Margi Bertram Retires
Longtime William S. Hart Museum administrator Margi Bertram retired Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 81,000 Cases, 2,841 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
Henry Mayo Nurses Protest Recent Staff Layoffs, Unsafe Conditions
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital nurses and fellow staff members held a rally Saturday in Valencia to protest recent staff layoffs and the orders they’re being given for personal protective equipment.
Rough Diamond | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Playing Little League baseball was out. My family could not afford it. A few in our neighborhood could, so they got that opportunity.
Independent Review of County’s New Voting System, March Primary Issues Released
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Just weeks before health orders effectively shut down the nation due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County voters waited for hours to cast their vote in the March primary election.
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
June 22: Smith to Host Tele-Town Hall on CalEITC Program, Free Tax Prep
Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, will host a tele-town hall on the CalEITC outreach program and free tax preparation for businesses on Monday, June 22, starting at 2 p.m.
June 22: ‘Sweets’ Art Display to Open at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery
Local residents are in for a treat when the Santa Clarita Arts and Events Division presents its upcoming “Sweets” art exhibit in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall from June 22 through September 11.
June 20: Henry Mayo Nurses to Rally for Patient Safety, PPE, Rehiring Nurses, Staff
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 2,823; L.A. County Cases Nearly 80K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Sheriff’s Captain: Violent Crime Down, Property Crime Up in SCV
The violent crime rate within the Santa Clarita Valley dropped by 12% between 2019 and 2020, but the property crime rate increased by 6.39%.
Soften the Isolation | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
With the recent lifting of some restrictions, and seeing many on TV ignore using masks, the older generation will not return to public life and will be forced to avoid group interaction.
Newsom Declares June 20 ‘Juneteenth Day of Observance’
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Friday declaring June 20, 2020, as “Juneteenth National Freedom Day: A Day of Observance” in the State of California.
L.A. County OK’s Reopening of Bars, Nail Salons, Tattoo Shops, Casinos
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has modified its current Health Officer Order to allow re-opening of nail salons, cosmetology services, tattoo parlors, bars and more as of Friday.
Los Angeles City, County to Expand Homeless Bed Space
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
Newsom Signs Bill to Mail Ballots to All California Voters
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday requiring counties to mail ballots to every registered voter for the November election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Birth of Juneteenth; Voices of the Enslaved
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
More Than Half of Pitchess Maximum Security Inmates Have Contracted COVID-19
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Today in SCV History (June 19)
1960 - SCV switches to Direct Dial, All-Number Calling [story]
COC Guard Zach Phipps Joining UC Merced Men’s Basketball Program
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 161,099 Cases Statewide, 2,818 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
