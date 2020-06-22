Today in SCV History (June 22)

Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Just weeks before health orders effectively shut down the nation due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County voters waited for hours to cast their vote in the March primary election.
Registered nurses from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will hold a rally at Heritage Park in Valencia on Saturday, June 20, starting at 10 a.m., to address patient safety issues at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,823 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 5 more local cases than reported Thursday.
Los Angeles will increase homeless bed space by 6,000 in the next 10 months as part of an agreement between city and county governments who are being sued in federal court over a lack of progress on the growing population of people living on the streets.
On June 19, 1865, Logan Stroud, one of the largest slave-owners in east Texas, walked to the front porch of his plantation home, which he called Pleasant Retreat. More than 150 of his enslaved workers gathered around to listen.
More than half of the inmates in a single, 2,000-person facility on the Pitchess Detention Center campus have contracted coronavirus, according to documents obtained by The Signal on Tuesday from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
College of the Canyons guard Zach Phipps has signed with the University of California, Merced and will join their men's basketball program after taking home All-Western State Conference (WSC) and Academic All-State team awards for the Cougars.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Wednesday.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.