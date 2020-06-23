Today in SCV History (June 23)

For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide and a total of 2,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 18 more than reported Friday.
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Just weeks before health orders effectively shut down the nation due to the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County voters waited for hours to cast their vote in the March primary election.
