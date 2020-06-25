[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (June 25)
June 25
| Thursday, Jun 25, 2020

1859 – Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
Proposed State Budget Amended to Protect Workforce Training, Student Equity Programs
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,912 Total SCV Cases; 190K Cases Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 11 more cases than Tuesday.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,912 Total SCV Cases; 190K Cases Statewide
Newsom Warns Counties as California Sees Record Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday threatened to use “the power of the purse” to ensure local compliance with state mandates to curb a record spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Warns Counties as California Sees Record Spike in COVID-19 Cases
Returning to Work? Pets Can Suffer Separation Anxiety, Too
In her latest “Director’s Blog” entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about pet separation anxiety.
Returning to Work? Pets Can Suffer Separation Anxiety, Too
L.A. City, County Dealing with High Demand for COVID-19 Testing
The registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles city- and county-supported sites is showing all available appointments this week are full, but more appointments were due to open Wednesday afternoon.
L.A. City, County Dealing with High Demand for COVID-19 Testing
L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order Tuesday which extends an existing temporary evictions moratorium in parts of the county to July 31, 2020.
L.A. County Extends Evictions, Rent Hike Moratoria to July 31
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
Los Angeles County announced Friday that new technology will help registered voters track wait times at the polls and that everyone will receive mail-in ballots this November.
L.A. County Voters to Track Wait Times for November Election
L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
L.A. County Supervisors, Sheriff Argue Over Crisis Response, Delays
Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California is a technologically rich state. During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. Even for people who are bedridden and paralyzed, we can develop techology to allow them to live independently at home.
Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Hart District Lays Off 22 Classified Positions, Considers Model for Fall
In light of budget scares due to state funding being impacted by COVID-19, the William S. Hart Union High School District approved 22 “reduction in force” notices, or RIFs, for district classified staff during a special Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Lays Off 22 Classified Positions, Considers Model for Fall
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 88,262 Countywide Cases, 2,901 Cases in SCV
June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting, Wednesday, June 24, at 8:00 a.m.
June 24: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to initiate Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) teams to provide critical treatment interventions and resources to people experiencing homelessness who have a mental illness.
Supes Approve Pilot Project Enhancing Mental Health Support for Homeless
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting Wednesday, June 24, with open session from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
June 24: Santa Clarita Community College District Virtual Business Meeting
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
College of the Canyons sophomore point guard Jordan Nash is returning to his home state of Nebraska to continue his collegiate journey at Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), becoming the second Cougars player in as many days to sign with a four-year program.
COC Point Guard Jordan Nash Returning Home, Commits to Nebraska Wesleyan
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, "Bills, Ballots, & Business," presented by the California Chamber of Commerce.
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
A Saugus High School substitute teacher was accused of 18 counts in court Monday, all connected to allegations he had an inappropriate, monthlong relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a horse in Saugus Monday night.
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular will take place this Fourth of July.
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
