Today in SCV History (June 9)
June 9
| Tuesday, Jun 9, 2020

1842 – 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Westfield Valencia Town Center to Reopen Wednesday
Westfield Valencia Town Center will reopen Wednesday, June 10 with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the "Equestrian Fire," near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
If Leonardo Martinez were to trace his journey from graduating from Saugus High School to his College of the Canyons graduation on June 5, the line would be anything but linear.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 - Saturday, July 25.
