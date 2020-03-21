Today in SCV History (March 21)

Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Walmart plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis, the company announced Thursday.
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office warns residents to be alert for an email phishing scam perpetrated by scammers trying to cash in during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic by stealing personal and financial information.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County officials and California's governor have ordered residents county- and statewide to stay at home after midnight Thursday in an effort to slow the spread and "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to put our community's health and safety first and adhere to new gathering size mandates, WiSH is announcing the decision to postpone Wine on the Roof 2020, previously scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in July.
