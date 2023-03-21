header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (March 21)
March 21
| Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023

1927 – Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they’ll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Hamilton (women's swim) and Alexander Moores (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 13-18.
COC Names Alyssa Hamilton, Alexander Moores Athletes of the Week
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
The Master's University baseball team won both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the No. 7 Hope International Royals to win the three-game series.
Mustangs Sweep Doubleheader Against Royals
Mustangs Set Three School Records at Point Loma Meet
The Master's men's and women's track and field teams set three school records and had 51 personal bests at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Collegiate Meet hosted by Point Loma Nazarene University.
Mustangs Set Three School Records at Point Loma Meet
April 2: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Alumni Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold an Alumni Dance Sunday, April 2, hosting former members and class graduates with former club instructor and caller Rod Shuping at the mic.
April 2: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Alumni Dance
March 22: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet in open session for a joint business meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, March 22, at 3:30 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
March 22: COC Board of Trustees Joint Business Meeting with ASG
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tickets Now On Sale
The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will return after a three-year hiatus and take over Main Street in Old Town Newhall on April 22 and 23.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tickets Now On Sale
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 20 – Sunday, March 26.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two males Saturday in the city of Santa Clarita.
Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting
Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike
Unionized employees at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital began an Unfair Labor Practice strike at 6 a.m. Monday.
Henry Mayo Union Workers Begin One-Day Strike
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after the rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches
Monday COVID Roundup: 40 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 40 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 35 additional deaths and 1,238 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 40 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (March 18)
1919 - Fire destroys abandoned second Southern Hotel, built 1878 in Newhall (corner Main & Market) [story]
Second Southern Hotel
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Join the Child & Family Center on Sunday, May 7 for the tastiest event of the year. The 34th Taste of the Town is back at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
May 7: Taste of the Town Tickets Now on Sale
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 968 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: COVID-19 Continues to Outpace Other Respiratory Illnesses
Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department will offer fun for all ages on Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.
Parks After Dark Offer Free Fun in Val Verde
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, 10700 Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, will host a series of free Twilight Hikes suitable for all ages. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Vasquez Rocks Free Twilight Hikes Register Now
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
On yet another career night for freshman Nolan Flexen, Isaac Seltzer and Matthew Hamm, No. 5-ranked The Master's University men's volleyball team defeated No. 8 William Penn University in a five-set thriller Wednesday in The MacArthur Center.
Statesmen Surrender to TMU Mustangs in Five
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
College of the Canyons defeated conference opponent Antelope Valley College by a 7-2 margin on Thursday, winning on its home court in the final regular season home match.
Lady Cougars Tennis Closes Out Home Schedule 7-2 Over AVC
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
The William S. Hart Education Foundation presents Webinar Wednesdays, a year-round series for college-bound students.
April 12: WiSH Webinar for College Admissions
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Soliant, one of the nation's largest healthcare staffing companies, has announced that Valley View Community School Playground in Santa Clarita is one of the 10 best inclusive school playgrounds in the United States.
Valley View Community School Recognized for Inclusive Playground
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste Industries for a free, community-wide informational session on the transition to a new waste services company and the new state-mandated organics recycling program which will begin July 1.
March 30: SCV Chamber Hosts Free Info on New Waste Services
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: