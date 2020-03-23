Today in SCV History (March 23)

In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses.
Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education’s (CDE) “CA Meals for Kids” mobile app has been updated to help students and families find meals during COVID-19-related emergency school closures.
