Today in SCV History (March 23)
March 23
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020

1886 – Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne’s career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
  1. Dorothy Musacchio says:
    Saturday, Mar 23, 2019 at

    Is there a video for this? When I click the watch link nothing happens.

America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online
In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31.
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station seek the public's help in locating an attempted murder suspect who fled the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Lowe's and Home Depot have taken action in response to COVID-19 by adjusting hours and supporting the needs of their associates, customers and surrounding communities.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in the Antelope Valley and L.A. County's mountain regions.
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
App to Help Families Find Meals During School Closure Updated
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education’s (CDE) “CA Meals for Kids” mobile app has been updated to help students and families find meals during COVID-19-related emergency school closures.
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
A letter from a formerly small town to a town that's still small.
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company's commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
