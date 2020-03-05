[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (March 5)
March 5
Thursday, Mar 5, 2020

1864 – L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale’s Cut as complete [story]
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
