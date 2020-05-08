Today in SCV History (May 8)

SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
