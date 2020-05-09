[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (May 9)
May 9
| Saturday, May 9, 2020

1990Gene Autry’s elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
L.A. County’s Largest Health Systems Come Together for Educational Campaign (Video)
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
COC Receives Grant to Fund Arts Integration Program for K-12 Education
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
Pitchess Inmates Describe COVID-19 Conditions
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
Order Direct from Table to Kitchen at Newhall Refinery
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
