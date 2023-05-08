Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball

Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master’s University.

A four-year varsity player at Big Valley Christian High School in Modesto, Calif., Beers was the team captain, team MVP, and league MVP during both her junior and senior years.

“I loved the connection I felt with the team and the girls were all really nice,” Beers said. “I really liked the coaches and I’m excited to learn from Coach Davis. I also loved the competitive vibe on the team. When I visited the campus and sat in on some classes, I felt like I’d be getting an amazing Christ-centered education that would help prepare me for my next steps.”

Beers carved her name on the record books during her prep career, including season kills (371), career kills, (1,171) and tied the school record with 27 kills in one match. She finished fourth in the San Joaquin Section for kills in her senior season, seventh in digs (380) and tenth in aces (89).

“Trinity is a great addition,” said TMU head coach Annett Davis. “She is a good passer and dynamic hitter. We are looking forward to her helping us strengthen our outside position.”

