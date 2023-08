Triumph Foundation Extends Let’Em Roll Pledge Date

The Triumph Foundation celebrated their annual Let’Em Roll Gala and has extended the donation pledge date to their anniversary on Aug 15.

The Let’Em Roll Gala was a night of dancing, silent auctions, casino games and a three-course meal, all in the name of raising money for Triumph’s cause.

The proceeds will benefit the works to minimize the obstacles for children, adults, and Veterans that suffer from spinal cord injuries and other forms of paralysis.

So far The gala raised a total of $223,220.

Those who couldn’t attend can still celebrate the foundation’s 15th anniversary by clicking the link to see all the photos from the night of the gala, or by making a donation to Triumph.

Simply start a “One-Time Donation” and note “GALA” in the donation comments. Any matching gifts pledged that night will be applied to donations made now.

To learn more about Triumph and their mission check out their website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...