April 27-28: Triump Foundation 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

The Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium. Triumph Foundation hosts this free event to introduce wheelchair sports to people that are newly injured, Veterans, children and others with disabilities.

The goal of the Triump Foundation is to introduce wheelchair sports to more people, increase inclusiveness and awareness of people living with disabilities in the community and have fun!

Featuring wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby, t’sennis, racquetball, baseball, scuba, Rohan rodeo, WCMX, art workshop, resource fair, and more.

Trimph Foundation will have an extra 30+ sports wheelchairs for people to use, plus coaches and instructors to teach you how to play the games.

The Wheelchair Sports Festival brings everyone together of all abilities, able body and disabled alike, to take part in a weekend of games and activities. Push the limits of your ability! Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy the fun.

Youth Camp: If you are under the age of 16, use a wheelchair (or have a mobility impairment) and want to experience this event with other kids and families, you can register for Youth Camp. You will get a special chaperoned tour of the event, designated time to play each sport, and have lots of fun.

All persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times while on the premises and participating in Triumph Foundation’s Wheelchair Sports Festival in all it’s activities.

Register for the event or volunteer at https://triumph-foundation.org/event/wsf2024/.

Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 at 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Santa Clarita Sports Complex Gymnasium

20870 Centre Pointe Parkway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information about the Triump Foundation visit https://triumph-foundation.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...