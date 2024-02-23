Triumph Foundation: Star Shines Bright When Darkness Closes In

|
|
|
February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
|
|
|
Star has never been one to let a tough situation keep her down. But an unexpected injury put her resilience to the test.
|
The Master's University track and field teams had a record-breaking afternoon recently at the Golden Eagle Invitational in Irvine.
|
VENTURA — College of the Canyons saw its second round of action in the young season with a trip to Ventura College for the annual Western State Conference (WSC) Relays on Feb. 16.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement in response to Thursday's Chiquita Canyon Landfill protest.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
|
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
|
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
|
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
|
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
|
Antelope Valley Indian Museum wants to invite its amazing local youth to a fun weekly reading sit-down at the Museum.
|
Since 2014, the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign has saved at least 2,030 lives nationwide from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) wishes to provide clarifying information regarding the fatal dog attack in Compton on Feb. 16.
|
|
The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
|
Café con Leche from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s returns.
|
Wolf Greek Restaurant and Brewing Co. will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 22.
|
The SCV Water Board of Directors approved the Agency’s 2024-28 Five-Year Strategic Plan, on Feb. 20.
|
The SCVEDC would like to recognize local manufacturer Lief Labs (Lief Organics), on their 15th anniversary of operating in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
|
City of Santa Clarita residents can pre-order up to two rain barrels per household, for the lifetime of the program, by visiting the website.
|
Following the resounding success of the second annual “The Big I Do” wedding on Valentine's Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the launch of the first-ever Cowboy Festival Wedding.
|
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
|
WeWil Collaborative, Women Empowering Women in Leadership, will host the Second Annual International Women's Day Celebration on March 8.
