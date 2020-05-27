[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
ticket
Trump Administration OK’s Drilling in California’s Largest Grassland
| Wednesday, May 27, 2020
grassland
The Carrizo Plain National Monument. | Photo: Antandrus / Wikipedia.

 

The Trump administration announced plans to allow oil and gas development on a national monument that is home to grassland, endangered species and unspoiled wilderness stashed in between the most populous parts of the state.

The Bureau of Land Management approved a new oil well and pipeline in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, located in the southeastern part of San Luis Obispo County about four hours north of Los Angeles.

“The selected alternative is consistent with the intent of [Mineral Leasing Act] to promote the mining of oil and gas on the public domain,” the BLM said in its approval of the oil and gas lease released last Friday.

Environmental organizations decried the news, saying the oil well is unproductive, inefficient and will degrade one of the few remaining wild places in the San Joaquin Valley, which is dominated by the agricultural industry.

“While many of us are worried about basic needs during a time of crisis, the Trump administration is busy catering to the oil industry at the expense of people and the planet,” said ForestWatch Executive Director Jeff Kuyper. “The Carrizo Plain National Monument is one of our region’s most precious wild places and deserves better than this.”

The monument, which was established in 2001 through a designation by President Bill Clinton, encompasses the largest remaining grassland in California — often called the Serengeti of California. The area is known for its profusion of wildflowers that bloom abundantly in the grassland in the spring, as well as playing host to some of the area’s most critically endangered animals.

The San Joaquin kit fox and San Joaquin squirrels are both endangered and have created habitat within the monument. There is also an endangered wildflower called the Kern mallow that makes its home within the monument’s borders.

Should a company take up the lease and activate the well on the property, it would be the first time oil would be extracted from the site since 2001.

“The Trump administration’s irrational decision to approve oil drilling in this spectacular place ignores climate change, imperils rare wildlife, and contradicts the monument’s conservation purpose,” said Lisa Belenky, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The proposed location for the oil pad is at the base of the Caliente Range of mountains and would only be allowed to be developed because it preceded the monument’s designation and it was expressly agreed that it was subject to a grandfather clause.

But oil companies that carried the lease haven’t pulled a drop of oil out of the site since the 1950s. After the designation, the oil company that operated the lease agreed to a remediation plan with the BLM in 2016 but that has since been abandoned under the Trump administration’s policy of encouraging oil and gas development on public lands.

The project had already been resurrected in 2018 but the BLM took the site back offline after a coalition of environmental organizations filed a series of objections.

The BLM said the oil and gas lease would not have an undue impact on the flora and fauna of the national monument, given that the proposal is advocating the drilling of a single oil well and a pipeline in a tiny corner of the sprawling public space.

“I find this action to be in conformance with applicable land use plans, that it effectively serves the public, and that it will not cause unnecessary or undue degradation,” said Gabriel Garcia, the BLM Bakersfield Field Office Manager.

Garcia also said concerns over endangered species are not warranted.

“The proposed action will have no effect on designated critical habitat for federally listed species as none occurs within the project area,” he said.

But wildlife advocates are suspicious that the BLM was ordered to produce that finding after withdrawing their approval documents dating back to 2018. The BLM does acknowledge the possibility that the mallow, squirrels and fox have the potential to inhabit the contested area.

Environmental groups continue to advance the perspective that oil and gas development is not appropriate for public lands, particularly as fossil fuels are responsible for the increase of greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, which produces surface temperature spikes associated with climate change.

“Instead of expanding oil and gas drilling, we need to keep dirty fossil fuels in the ground and turn to renewable energy sources,” Belenky said.

— By Matthew Renda, CNS
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
The Canyon Theatre Guild, an iconic nonprofit arts organization based in Old Town Newhall, is celebrating its 50th anniversary which includes five $500 scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Canyon Theatre Guild Names Winners of 2020 Senior Scholarship Awards
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its Newhall office and 45 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28.
DMV to Reopen Newhall Office, 45 More on Thursday
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
As Los Angeles County hit the milestone of having helped 3,000 homeless people move from the streets into Project Roomkey hotels and motels in just seven weeks, the Board of Supervisors weighed concrete plans to keep them and other vulnerable populations housed post-pandemic, particularly homeless seniors 65 and older.
L.A. County Weighs Post-Pandemic Housing Plan for Homeless Seniors
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
United by disdain for the wholesale cuts plotted in the next budget proposal, a bipartisan mix of California lawmakers on Tuesday ripped Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to plug the state’s estimated $54 billion pandemic-induced shortfall.
California Assembly Members Blast Governor’s Budget Proposal
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
The California Air Resources Board has reached a settlement of $1,927,800 with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. to resolve clean-air violations related to the sale of small off-road engines in the state.
American Honda to Pay $1.9M Fine for California Clean Air Violations
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
Air quality is unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains on Wednesday, May 26, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for All
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported tax revenue numbers Wednesday for cannabis sales for the first Quarter of 2020.
California Reports Cannabis Tax Revenue for First Quarter of 2020
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Los Angeles County gave the green light Tuesday to the immediate reopening of retail establishments countywide, as well as in-person worship. Additionally, the county will petition Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday to approve the reopening of in-person dining and beauty salons.
County OK’s Immediate Reopening of Retail, Worship
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,135 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 96,733 Statewide, 1,135 Cases in SCV
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
While no scheduled reopening date for Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor in Valencia has been announced, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, recently announced the launch of an innovative, new guest reservation system.
Six Flags Launches New Reservation System to Help Manage Park Capacity
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, for residents who have the vehicles listed below.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away ‘The Club’ for Certain Honda Models
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
While considering a motion Tuesday that asks the state to allow cities and/or regions to determine their own reopening process, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked for the motion to be tabled so the subject could be taken up in closed session.
Supes Scheduled to Discuss Reopening Process in Closed Session
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that counties that have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.
Barbershops, Hair Salons Can Reopen in Most California Counties
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Statistics reveal nursing homes are “hotspots” for large clusters of coronavirus, but as a doctor, I am not surprised at the carnage. We can and must do better.
Nursing Home Hotspots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Board Chair Kathryn Barger, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to appoint – for the first time – an Inspector General to oversee skilled nursing facilities, which account for more than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Supes Unanimously Vote to Appoint IG to Oversee Skilled Nursing Facilities
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
Eclipse Theatre is a new nonprofit to Santa Clarita that has brought local actors and creators together virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain the community with Greek-themed parodies and sketches.
New Nonprofit ‘Eclipse Theatre’ Bringing the Entertainment with Greek-Themed Parodies, Sketches
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
College of the Canyons sophomore Ryan Crema has committed to the University of Redlands, becoming the fourth member of the Cougars' 2020 men's golf team to move on to a four-year program.
COC Golfer Ryan Crema Commits to University of Redlands
Heat Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as high temperatures (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit) have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday, May 28.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Join the Valley Industry Association (VIA) for a virtual event Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion on Proposition 13.
June 16: VIA Virtual Meeting to Discuss Proposition 13
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
As the global COVID-19 pandemic continues, the number of people who are working from home continues to grow.
CSUN Professor Cautions About Downsides of Telecommuting
