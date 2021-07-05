Tumbleweed Fire Scorches 1,000 Acres, at 50% Containment

The Tumbleweed fire, which erupted on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Gorman on Sunday, remained at 1,000 acres with 50% containment as of Monday evening.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the 10-acre fire around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. It quickly grew to approximately 200 acres within an hour, according to Ron Haralson, public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department.

“We’ll have a better update on the acreage and containment level later this afternoon but as of now it’s still at around 1,000 acres with 10% containment,” Haralson said Monday morning.

He added the cause of the fire is still being determined.

Evacuation orders were called for residents south of the Gorman Off-Highway Motor Vehicle area Sunday and remained in place Monday morning.

“Those orders are still in place but if conditions improve, we hope to release those orders later today,” Haralson said.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries due to the fire, L.A. County Fire spokesman Jonathan Matheny said Sunday.

Of the aircraft assisting in the firefight was the Boeing Chinook CH-47 helitanker, a new addition to the L.A. County Fire Department’s air fleet that has the capacity to carry 3,000 gallons of water — triple that of a typical firefighting helicopter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.

