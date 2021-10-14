header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 13
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Los Angeles County
A plume of smoke from the #DryFire is seen while overlooking Castaic Lake on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Josh Runyan

By Caleb Lunetta & Emily Alvarenga

A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.

The brush fire was first reported at 1:01 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Dry Gulch Road, east of Castaic Lake.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter assists with the #DryFire on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Rick McClure

“The initial report of the fire was 1 acre in medium fuels creeping downhill with 5 mph winds,” said Henry Narvaez, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at 1:20 p.m. “No structures are threatened.”

By 1:30 p.m. Fire Department officials reported that the blaze had grown to 2 acres in medium to heavy fuel, but that some of the responding units could be released from the call.

“We’ve canceled a majority of our resources,” said Narvaez at 1:35 p.m. “(We should have) control within two hours.”

While the fixed-wing aircraft, bulldozers and supplementary fire engines that were part of the first alarm were called off within 30 minutes of the report, a handful of county Fire Department and Angeles National Forest personnel would remain on the scene, as well as a couple of vehicles and at least one helicopter.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene after receiving a report of an alleged arsonist being responsible for igniting the blaze.

“We don’t have anybody in custody, but we are detaining one,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the time of the incident. “He was seen near the area.”

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter collects water from Castaic Lake to fight the nearby #DryFire on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Emily Alvarenga/The Signal

However, the man detained was not ultimately booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was subsequently released by law enforcement personnel, Arriaga said late Wednesday afternoon.

“They did have someone detained, but the person was not arrested; he was questioned and released,” said Sgt. Daniel Tobin of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson/Explosive Detail, adding that the investigation into the fire is being handled by Angeles National Forest officials as the burn area was on forest land.

As units were en route to the scene of the fire they reported seeing a plume of smoke from a distance while heading over.

A plume of smoke from the #DryFire is seen while overlooking Castaic Lake on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Josh Runyan

“It started out just as a small stream of white smoke and then grew into something much larger,” said Josh Runyan, who was working on a hill overlooking Castaic Lake when the fire first broke out. “I saw three helicopters fighting it and then a plane came briefly, but I think the helicopters had it under control.”

Runyan said the air units had a short trip to refill on water — replenishing at Castaic Lake — and had “pretty quick response” because of it.

At 1:53 p.m. forward progress was stopped at approximately 2 acres, with firefighters having fully enclosed the burn area with handlines and hose lines.

The fire burned entirely in the forest and Angeles National Forest personnel were the handling agency.

The fire had been dubbed the #DryFire or #DryIC by first responders.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.  
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.  
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure. 
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon is held on Saturday, Feb 12, 2022. Santa Clarita students in K-6 grade are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge to run a marathon for free. 
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
After last year's "NO-KTOBERFEST" , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and 6 years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
Grand Re-Opening Of Newhall Family Theatre Kicks Off With Free Performance Event Saturday
The Newhall Family Theatre will be hosting a dual celebration – re-opening after the long pandemic closure and marking its 80th anniversary – with a free, interactive event for children and a talent showcase for all ages.
Grand Re-Opening Of Newhall Family Theatre Kicks Off With Free Performance Event Saturday
Assistance League Retail Store To Become Art Gallery For Upcoming ‘A Day Of Art’
The Resale Store from the Assistance League will be transformed into an art-gallery-for-a-day filled with art in a variety of formats next month and is inviting all to see.
Assistance League Retail Store To Become Art Gallery For Upcoming ‘A Day Of Art’
Wilk Calls For Release Of Lab Report From Valencia Based Covid Lab
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is putting pressure on the California Health and Human Services Agency, calling for the investigative report regarding the PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory in Valencia to be released.
Wilk Calls For Release Of Lab Report From Valencia Based Covid Lab
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Canyon Country Fire Captain Louie Cervantes Recognized for National Hispanic Heritage Month
Fire Capt. Louie Cervantes, from Fire Station 107 in Canyon Country, was honored for his dedication to public safety Friday as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Canyon Country Fire Captain Louie Cervantes Recognized for National Hispanic Heritage Month
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases Among Pregnant Women; 36,446 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Continues to Monitor Cases Among Pregnant Women; 36,446 Total SCV Cases
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that allows the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining expansions to continue as restaurants continue to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
Newsom Extends To-Go Alcohol Sales, Outdoor Dining
SCV Water Working Toward the State’s 15% Voluntary Water Conservation Target
Water use in the Santa Clarita Valley has declined since May of 2021, but there is more work to be done to meet the governor’s 15% voluntary water conservation target in comparison to 2020.
SCV Water Working Toward the State’s 15% Voluntary Water Conservation Target
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Princess Cruises celebrated Monday its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry global pause of operations.
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
Yair Haimoff from Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building located in Valencia.
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus.
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: