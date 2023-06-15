June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park

Parks After Dark returns for the summer season with free activities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde park.

Bring family and friends for a free summer concert, movie night or a variety of free programs.

This year, Parks After Dark brings more fun for all ages. Each week brings a theme, in addition to Teen Zones, Senior Social Hours, Aquatics, movies and concerts in the park. Join us for endless fun during another endless summer.

This year’s season begins on June 15 with a kick off party at Adventure Park in Whittier.

The event will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 15 to August 5.

The weekly themes:

Week 1: Sports and Fitness Challenge

Week 2: Park Playdate

Week 3: Backyard Boogie, 4th of July weekend

Week 4: Parkapalooza

Week 5: Big Ideas and Innovations

Week 6: Bring the World to my Park

Week 7: L.A. County Got Talent

Week 8: Back to School Rally

For more information check out the Parks and Rec website.

